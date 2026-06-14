Passenger handling at BPIA increased from 1.4 million to 5.1 million in 12 years

BHUBANESWAR: The Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) on Saturday released its 12-year performance report stating it witnessed tremendous growth in terms of aircraft movement, passenger traffic and connectivity.
Addressing the mediapersons, BPIA director Prasanna Pradhan said the total aircraft movement during 2014-2015 stood at 10,765, but it increased significantly to 38,416 in 2025-2026.
The airport handled around 1.4 million passengers in 2014-2015 as compared to 5.1 million in 2025-2026. BPIA’s connectivity also improved from eight to 30 destinations in the last 12 years.
Pradhan said the airport undertook extensive infrastructure development, passenger facilitation measures, operational improvements and modernisation initiatives to achieve this growth.
Some of the major infrastructure upgrades include runway re-carpeting, installation of CAT-II instrument landing system (ILS), construction of a new ATC tower-cum-technical block equipped with latest communication, navigation and surveillance (CNS) facilities as well as implementation of the indigenous BEL ATC automation system.
The airport’s other infrastructure developments are construction of a parallel taxi track and rapid exit taxiway, expansion of the apron area, construction of a Link building between terminal-1 and terminal-2 for integrated operations using passenger boarding bridge facilities, reconfiguration of Terminal-1 and construction of a hangar.
BPIA also continued to focus on passenger centric initiatives to enhance the travel experience. Major initiatives include enabling Digi Yatra facility for passengers, setting up child care rooms, installing sanitary napkin vending machines, opening EV charging stations, starting app-based taxi services and others, said Pradhan.
The BPIA director also informed that since the commencement of cargo operations in 2017, the airport is handling approximately 11,167 MT of cargo annually, which has helped local farmers, fishermen and business establishments’ access domestic and international markets for their products.
On June 15, the airport will celebrate Yatri Suvidha Diwas, aimed at enhancing passenger convenience and highlighting infrastructure developments at airports across the country, along with the state’s traditional Raja festival.