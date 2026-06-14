Passenger handling at BPIA increased from 1.4 million to 5.1 million in 12 years

BHUBANESWAR: The Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) on Saturday released its 12-year performance report stating it witnessed tremendous growth in terms of aircraft movement, passenger traffic and connectivity.

Addressing the mediapersons, BPIA director Prasanna Pradhan said the total aircraft movement during 2014-2015 stood at 10,765, but it increased significantly to 38,416 in 2025-2026.

The airport handled around 1.4 million passengers in 2014-2015 as compared to 5.1 million in 2025-2026. BPIA’s connectivity also improved from eight to 30 destinations in the last 12 years.

Pradhan said the airport undertook extensive infrastructure development, passenger facilitation measures, operational improvements and modernisation initiatives to achieve this growth.

Some of the major infrastructure upgrades include runway re-carpeting, installation of CAT-II instrument landing system (ILS), construction of a new ATC tower-cum-technical block equipped with latest communication, navigation and surveillance (CNS) facilities as well as implementation of the indigenous BEL ATC automation system.