Bhubaneswar immerses in festive fervour as Raja kicks off in Odisha, Speaker & MP join celebrations

BHUBANESWAR: Capital city Bhubaneswar immersed in celebratory fervour as Raja festival kicked off in Odisha here on Sunday.
Many organisations hosted special events in the city on the day to mark the occasion and promote the state’s culture and cuisine, and foster community engagement.
A large-scale Raja event titled ‘Parinita Raja Parba 2026’ was organised at Saraswati Shishu Vidyamandir, Unit-VIII here under the aegis of ‘Parinita’, with support from Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi.
Addressing the gathering, Sarangi said Raja is not merely a festival but a symbol of Odia identity, culture and tradition. She emphasised the need to preserve and pass on this heritage to future generations through such community-driven initiatives.
The event witnessed participation of more than 3,000 women from different social backgrounds, making it one of the largest Raja celebrations in the city. A flower-decorated traditional swing was installed at the event, recreating the festive ambience of rural Odisha.
On the occasion, Sarangi announced plans to expand Raja celebrations to different parts of the Bhubaneswar Parliamentary constituency in the coming years, to further promote Odisha’s cultural heritage.
Similarly, the Biswa Odia Pariwar also organised a grand Raja festival celebration at the Odisha State Museum in Bhubaneswar. The cultural event witnessed participation from dignitaries, artists, poets and the public.
Inaugurating the festival, Speaker Surama Padhy said Raja is a unique festival symbolising the harmony of nature and culture. She observed that the distinction between rural and urban lifestyles has gradually faded, stating that Raja is now being celebrated with equal enthusiasm in urban areas.
Among others, president of the Odisha Olympic Association Samir Mohanty, Odisha State Museum director Bharati Pal and other dignitaries were present.
On the other hand, the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) also introduced a special ‘Pitha Basket’ as part of its Raja Mahotsav 2026 celebrations at Panthanivas in the city. The basket features a selection of state’s traditional delicacies, including Poda Pitha, Kakara Pitha, Arisa Pitha, Khira Gaja and Manda Pitha, which are available at a price of Rs 150, Rs 250 and Rs 500.
Raja is also being celebrated at the Regional Science Centre, Bhubaneswar, where it will continue till June 16 with the theme ‘Bhudevi and Biology: The Science of Rajaparba’.