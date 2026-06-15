Bhubaneswar immerses in festive fervour as Raja kicks off in Odisha, Speaker & MP join celebrations

BHUBANESWAR: Capital city Bhubaneswar immersed in celebratory fervour as Raja festival kicked off in Odisha here on Sunday.

Many organisations hosted special events in the city on the day to mark the occasion and promote the state’s culture and cuisine, and foster community engagement.

A large-scale Raja event titled ‘Parinita Raja Parba 2026’ was organised at Saraswati Shishu Vidyamandir, Unit-VIII here under the aegis of ‘Parinita’, with support from Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi.

Addressing the gathering, Sarangi said Raja is not merely a festival but a symbol of Odia identity, culture and tradition. She emphasised the need to preserve and pass on this heritage to future generations through such community-driven initiatives.

The event witnessed participation of more than 3,000 women from different social backgrounds, making it one of the largest Raja celebrations in the city. A flower-decorated traditional swing was installed at the event, recreating the festive ambience of rural Odisha.

On the occasion, Sarangi announced plans to expand Raja celebrations to different parts of the Bhubaneswar Parliamentary constituency in the coming years, to further promote Odisha’s cultural heritage.