BMC to set up a 50 TPD charcoal plant in Bhubaneswar, to use city’s green waste

BHUBANESWAR: Amid push for suitable alternatives to reduce dependence on conventional fuel, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated process to set up a 50 tonne-per-day (TPD) green-waste plant for production of smokeless charcoal that could substitute coal, firewood and LPG in both commercial and domestic market.

Sources said the civic body is planning to set up the charcoal plant as part of a 200 TPD mega municipal solid waste (MSW) processing facility at Bhuasuni, where the bio-mining project is underway to clear the legacy waste.

While about 150 tonne of solid waste will be processed at the plant from the site and converted into different value-added products, another 50 TPD plant will be set up to use city’s green waste for production of charcoal.

BMC officials said for processing of tonnes of horticulture and green waste generated every day, the civic body is taking steps to commission a 25 TPD biomass briquettes facility in Palasuni which is expected to be made operational in a month or two. However, the facility is primarily designed to process woody biomass and is not suitable for handling green leaves and other soft horticultural residues.