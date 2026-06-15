Four held for running escort service racket in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Police have arrested four persons including a woman for allegedly running an escort service racket by misusing photographs of gullible females on social media and messaging platforms to dupe customers.

The accused, Umakanta Dalai, Chittaranjan Mohanty, Tofan Pradhan and Minji Bhoi were apprehended on Saturday. Police also rescued two women from the spot who were allegedly forced into the flesh trade.

As per police, the four were staying at a rented house in Tamando. The matter came to light when a woman from Kalinga Vihar recently lodged a complaint with Tamando police alleging that some unidentified miscreants were using her and other women’s photos without their knowledge to promote illegal escort services.

Basing on her complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused. “Technical examination revealed the four had created fake social media profiles to lure customers. They collected the photos of innocent women from various social media platforms and used them to lure the customers looking to avail escort services,” said zone III ACP, Prasant Kumar Sahoo.

The accused collected money from prospective clients through UPI and other online payment modes on the pretext of advance booking fee, cab charges and other expenses. However, they did not provide the escort services as promised to the customers, he added.

A car besides other incriminating articles like mobile phones and SIM cards were seized from them, Sahoo said.