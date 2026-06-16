Can’t refuse fuel to service providers, says Khurda admin

BHUBANESWAR: The Khurda administration has directed all oil marketing companies (OMCs), fuel retail outlets and dealers in the district not to refuse the supply of petrol and diesel to institutions providing essential services.

The directive issued by Khurda collector Amrit Ruturaj under section 34(e) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 covers government hospitals, registered healthcare institutions, fire services, ambulances, educational hostels and other critical service providers that depend on fuel for uninterrupted operations during power outages and emergencies.

The order said critical services such as healthcare, ambulance and fire services rely on diesel generators and transportation systems powered by petrol and diesel. Any disruption in fuel supply could adversely affect medical services and patient care, leading to serious consequences, including loss of human lives.

Making it mandatory for all OMCs, retail outlets and dealers to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply to these institutions, the order cautioned that any deliberate delay or refusal would attract penalty under relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act.

As per section 51(b) of the Act, refusal to comply with directions issued by the district authority is punishable with imprisonment of up to one year, or fine or both. If such refusal results in loss of lives or imminent danger to human life, the punishment may extend to two years of imprisonment, the order stated.