Ensure all OICs comply with court orders: Odisha HC directs DGP

CUTTACK: Expressing serious concern over repeated instances of local police ignoring judicial directions, the Orissa High Court has instructed the Director General of Police (DGP), Odisha, to ensure that officers-in-charge of police stations promptly comply with orders issued by magistrates and other judicial officers.

The HC made the observations on June 12 while disposing of a petition filed by a 65-year-old Scheduled Caste woman who alleged that she had been cheated of Rs 2.10 lakh by persons who had promised to sell her land through a registered sale deed but neither did they execute the deed nor return the money.

The woman had approached the JMFC, Ranpur, which on August 6, 2025 directed police to register an FIR and investigate the matter. However, despite repeated hearings and reminders from the court, no action was taken for over eight months. She subsequently moved the HC seeking intervention.

During the hearing, the state informed the HC that a case had been registered at Ranpur police station on April 24, 2026 and investigation was underway. Although the registration of the FIR rendered the petition largely infructuous, Justice Savitri Ratho sought an explanation from the inspector-in-charge of the police station for the prolonged delay.