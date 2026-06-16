Ensure all OICs comply with court orders: Odisha HC directs DGP

CUTTACK: Expressing serious concern over repeated instances of local police ignoring judicial directions, the Orissa High Court has instructed the Director General of Police (DGP), Odisha, to ensure that officers-in-charge of police stations promptly comply with orders issued by magistrates and other judicial officers.
The HC made the observations on June 12 while disposing of a petition filed by a 65-year-old Scheduled Caste woman who alleged that she had been cheated of Rs 2.10 lakh by persons who had promised to sell her land through a registered sale deed but neither did they execute the deed nor return the money.
The woman had approached the JMFC, Ranpur, which on August 6, 2025 directed police to register an FIR and investigate the matter. However, despite repeated hearings and reminders from the court, no action was taken for over eight months. She subsequently moved the HC seeking intervention.
During the hearing, the state informed the HC that a case had been registered at Ranpur police station on April 24, 2026 and investigation was underway. Although the registration of the FIR rendered the petition largely infructuous, Justice Savitri Ratho sought an explanation from the inspector-in-charge of the police station for the prolonged delay.
In an affidavit, the IIC stated that the JMFC’s order, received on August 6, 2025, had been “misplaced” at the police station. He also tendered an unconditional apology and assured the court of future diligence.
The explanation, however, prompted the HC to address what it described as a recurring and systemic problem. “It is possible for files and orders to be misplaced. But unfortunately, this is not a stray case,” Justice Ratho observed, noting that the HC routinely encounters petitions complaining that police fail to act on orders passed by magistrates and family courts.
Justice Ratho said the “stock excuse” offered by police officers is that files were misplaced or the incumbent officer had recently joined. “Such excuses are not acceptable,” the judge said.
She further said non-compliance with judicial directions leads to repeated adjournments in trial courts and compels litigants to approach the HC for relief. “This unnecessary burden contributes to the growing number of criminal miscellaneous petitions alleging police inaction,” Justice Ratho observed.