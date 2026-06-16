Odisha issues eight guidelines for Odia cuisine restaurants to avail incentives

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to promote Odia cuisine restaurants in and outside Odisha, the state government has issued necessary guidelines for implementation of the new initiative under the Odisha Tourism (Amendment) Policy, 2026.

As part of the guidelines, the Tourism department has set eight conditions for the restaurants to be eligible to seek incentive under the policy for promoting the state’s culinary heritage. The guidelines stipulate clear landownership or valid agreement, minimum seating capacity of 25 guests, hygienic and functioning kitchen facility and a minimum of `20 lakh investment (excluding land and building) for a restaurant to avail the incentive benefit.

It also mandates trained and experienced staff in traditional Odia culinary practices, clean and adequate public convenience, provision of parking facility as per applicable building bylaws and display of Odia cuisine offerings in the menu cards in both local language and English for the restaurants to be eligible to apply for the incentive.

The department has offered both capital (CAPEX) and operational (OPEX) support to restaurants specialising in Odia cuisine. The CAPEX support provides reimbursement of up to 30 pc of eligible expenditure, subject to a maximum of Rs 5 crore. This reimbursement has been proposed to be disbursed in three installments - 50 pc after one year of commercial operation, 25 pc after second year and the rest 25 pc after third year.

For restaurants within Odisha, eligible components include furnishing, interiors, kitchen equipment, repair and renovation of existing establishments and civil works, while for those outside the state, the coverage includes furnishing, interiors and kitchen equipment.