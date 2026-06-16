Urban flooding: BMC seeks Rs 200 cr NDMA aid

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has submitted a revised proposal to the Centre seeking Rs 200 crore from the National Disaster Management Fund (NDMA) to deal with the problems of waterlogging and urban flooding in low-lying areas of the state capital.

The proposal has been submitted through Special Relief Commissioner (SRC)’s office and the grant is expected to be received soon, official sources said.

“Though the corporation submitted the proposal, a few changes and clarifications had been sought by the NDMA due to which a fresh proposal was submitted by the civic body seeking approval,” said a senior officer in the state disaster management wing.