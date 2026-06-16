Urban flooding: BMC seeks Rs 200 cr NDMA aid

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has submitted a revised proposal to the Centre seeking Rs 200 crore from the National Disaster Management Fund (NDMA) to deal with the problems of waterlogging and urban flooding in low-lying areas of the state capital.
The proposal has been submitted through Special Relief Commissioner (SRC)’s office and the grant is expected to be received soon, official sources said.
“Though the corporation submitted the proposal, a few changes and clarifications had been sought by the NDMA due to which a fresh proposal was submitted by the civic body seeking approval,” said a senior officer in the state disaster management wing.
The revised proposal was submitted four days back and is expected to be approved within two months. Sources in the BMC’s drainage wing said a major project included under the proposal is construction of a stormwater drainage channel from Nayapalli-Iskcon Temple area to Vani Vihar to prevent waterlogging in the stretch.
In April, the civic body had announced construction of a modern drainage network near Iskcon Temple at an investment of `30 crore. However, more funds could be required to develop the entire drainage network till Vani Vihar where it will connect to a main drain for discharge of stormwater during heavy rains. Accordingly, funds have been sought from NDMA for implementation of the project.
Apart from the Iskcon drainage project, sources said, the civic body has also sought funds from NDMA to develop modern stormwater drainage network in Ahalya Nagar and Rudrapur area to prevent waterlogging in the city during heavy rains.