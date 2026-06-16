With over 40 projects, President's home district set for infra boost

BHUBANESWAR: Mayurbhanj, the home district of President Droupadi Murmu, is poised for a major transformation with nearly 40 projects planned in education, healthcare, industry, communication, sports and tourism sectors.
With just over a year left in Murmu’s tenure, the ambitious development push is being seen as a fitting tribute to the district that produced India’s first tribal President. The projects, many of which are centred around her hometown Rairangpur, aim to bridge longstanding infrastructure gaps in one of Odisha’s historically underdeveloped regions.
Among the marquee proposals are an IT Special Economic Zone (IT-SEZ), a second campus of the Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM), a satellite centre of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, an Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), a tribal/central university, an OUAT campus and an Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital. When realised, these institutions could transform Rairangpur into a major education and research hub of north Odisha.
The state government has already begun groundwork for several projects. Twenty-five acre land has been identified at Nuagaon in Rairangpur for the proposed satellite centre of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. A feasibility report prepared by AIIMS has been submitted to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, while a team of faculty members recently visited the area to assess the proposal. A tripartite agreement involving the Centre, state government and AIIMS-Bhubaneswar is expected shortly.
For the proposed second campus of IIFM, around 135 acre has been identified at Suliduma and Kusumi villages under Kusumi tehsil. The institute is expected to seek formal land allotment from the state government soon.
The Higher Education department has, meanwhile, granted in-principle approval for establishment of an IIIT at Rairangpur under Baripada-based Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University, and released a one-time capital grant of Rs 1.67 crore for initial expenses.
The district is also set to receive a boost in healthcare and tribal research. An Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital has been proposed at an estimated cost of Rs 85.68 crore, while the Ministry of Tribal Affairs is expected to clear Odisha’s proposal for a Tribal Research Institute at Rairangpur. The institute, estimated to cost Rs 27 crore, had its foundation stone laid in December 2024.
Tourism and environmental conservation feature prominently in the development roadmap. The state government has initiated efforts to secure UNESCO World Heritage Site status for Similipal National Park and plans to develop the tiger reserve on the lines of Jim Corbett National Park.
Connectivity projects are also in the pipeline. The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has allocated Rs 45 crore for flight operations between Rairangpur and Rourkela once the Dandbose airstrip becomes operational. Three railway links - Badampahar-Keonjhar, Bangiriposi-Gorumahisani and Buramura-Chakulia - have also been proposed to improve access to the mineral-rich district.
Sports infrastructure including a national-level sports complex, an archery academy and an international-standard indoor stadium is also being planned.
Officials said some of the projects may be formally announced on June 20 when President Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend celebrations in Mayurbhanj marking two years of the BJP government in Odisha.
In offing
IIIT and IIFM planned at Rairangpur
AIIMS Satellite Centre; 25 acres identified
Rs 85.68-crore Ayurvedic Medical College & Hospital
IT-SEZ and Tribal Research Institute proposed
UNESCO tag push for Similipal
Rs 45 crore earmarked for Rairangpur-Rourkela flight operations
Three new railway links proposed to improve connectivity
National-level sports infrastructure including archery complex and indoor stadium