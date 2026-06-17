Bhubaneswar electric car crash: Death toll rises to 3, driver arrested

BHUBANESWAR: The shocking car crash claimed its third victim after a 65-year-old injured man succumbed during treatment at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar even as police arrested the EV driver on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Laxmidhar Toppo. Jeyrom Ekka (55), husband of an IAS officer, and Santosh Behera (55) of New Government Colony had died on the spot in the accident that occurred at 8 pm on Monday.

The other injured, Sankarlal Sharma (50) from Unit-III and Sulagna Dey (26) from Acharya Vihar, are undergoing treatment, while Subrat Mishra (35) from Shri Vihar in Patia was discharged after necessary medical care. Sharma’s condition, however, is stated to be critical.

Meanwhile, police arrested driver of the car Anil Kumar Gouda and produced him before a court. Police said Gouda worked as a driver for a coal transport businessman. As per initial investigation, he was found driving recklessly near Press Square, leading to the deadly road accident.

Eyewitnesses had claimed that the electric car flew a few feet into air after hitting the speed breaker, following which the driver lost control. It then hit the pedestrians standing in front of a tea stall near the New Government Colony.

The car also rammed into parked motorcycles and an autorickshaw and came to a halt only after hitting a tree. Four vehicles including the car Gouda was driving have been seized by police.