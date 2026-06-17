Man found dead on outskirts of Bhubaneswar; police suspect former employer

BHUBANESWAR: A 34-year-old man was allegedly murdered on the outskirts of the capital within Pahala police station limits late on Tuesday night. The deceased identified as Prabhat Behera was a native of Cuttack's Anantapur.

The locals found Prabhat dead at a field in Phulnakhara in the morning and informed the police about the matter. Pahala police arrived at the scene and noticed injuries on his face and head. His body was shifted to a hospital for postmortem.

Prabhat's father Bishnu Charan Behera lodged a complaint in this regard in Pahala police station. He alleged Prabhat's former employer Debasis Patra (30), native of Nagari in Cuttack Sadar, was behind his murder.

Pritish Patra (29), the younger brother of Debasis, had reportedly visited Prabhat's house and asked him to accompany him to have a causal conversation. However, Prabhat did not return home in the night.

"Prima facie it appears to be a case of murder. The two accused brothers have been detained but the motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained. A case of murder has been registered and further probe is underway," said a police officer.