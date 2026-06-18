Man murdered on outskirts of Bhubaneswar for quitting his job; two held

BHUBANESWAR: A 34-year-old man was allegedly murdered on the city outskirts within Pahala police limits late Tuesday night.

The deceased, Prabhat Behera, is a native of Anantapur in Cuttack. Police have detained Prabhat’s former employer Debasis Patra (30) alias Tennis, and his brother Pritish Patra (29), residents of Nagari in Cuttack Sadar, in this connection.

Locals found Prabhat lying dead at a field in Phulnakhara on Wednesday morning, and informed police. On arriving at the spot, the cops noticed injury marks on his face and head. His body was subsequently seized for postmortem.

As per police, Debasis, a transport and construction businessman, is a former employer of Prabhat. Prabhat earlier worked as a manager for Debasis for the last three to four years. However, he later quit his job owing to which Debasis was upset with him. The two had an argument over the same around 15 days back, but the issues were resolved, police said.

Following his death, Prabhat’s father Bishnu Charan Behera lodged a complaint accusing Debasis of murdering his son. As per his complaint, Debasis’ brother Pritish had allegedly visited their house on Tuesday night, asking him to accompany him for a chat. However, Prabhat did not return home in the night.