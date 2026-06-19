BDA announces four new Town Planning schemes covering 969 acre land in city

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) will take up four new Town Planning (TP) schemes in the periphery of the state capital covering 969 acre of land.

Official sources said the TP scheme areas fall within the Bhubaneswar Development Plan Area (BDPA) and will be developed under Samrudha Sahara Scheme of the state government aimed at promoting planned urbanisation and accelerating economic development.

Accordingly, BDA has decided to formulate town planning no-42 covering part of Patrapada Mouza over an area of 330.07 acre. Similarly, TP scheme no-43 covering part of Bhagabanpur mouza over an area of 264.33 acre, TP scheme no-44 taking parts of Bijipur, Bhagabanpur, Baliapada and Kasipur mouzas over an area of 290.67 acre and TP scheme no-45 with part of Bijipur mouza over an area of 83.68 acre will be developed. Collectively, these four schemes cover an area of 968.75 acre, officials said.

The schemes aim to facilitate orderly urban growth through provision of roads, drainage, water supply, sewerage, electricity networks, public utilities, open spaces and social infrastructure while ensuring equitable distribution of development benefits among landowners through land reconstitution and allotment of Town Planning plots.

Under the Town Planning Scheme framework, landowners contribute up to 40 per cent of their land towards creation of public infrastructure such as roads, drainage systems, water supply, sewerage and electricity networks, along with public amenities and open spaces etc.