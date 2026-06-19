Monsoon stalls in Odisha, no heavy rain likely till July 2

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha may have to wait longer for widespread rains as the southwest monsoon has gone into a hiatus after its onset on June 12 and the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) extended-range outlook shows little prospect of significant rainfall till July 2.

With the monsoon’s advance remaining stuck since June 15, the state has already recorded a 48 per cent rainfall deficit during June 11-17.

Weather experts attributed the slowdown to the absence of any significant low-pressure area (LPA) over the Bay of Bengal, a key driver of monsoon progression over eastern India.

Usually, the rain-bearing system covers the entire state within four to five days of onset. However, this year, the advance has remained sluggish not only over Odisha but across the country, with both the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal branches of the monsoon currently experiencing a weak phase. An IMD official said low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal act as catalysts for monsoon advancement by strengthening monsoon winds, enhancing moisture transport and helping pull the monsoon current further north.

“When a low-pressure area forms, it strengthens both the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal branches of the monsoon. This year, no meaningful system developed at the right time, resulting in weaker monsoon progression across the country, including Odisha,” the official said.

The IMD’s extended-range forecast for the periods June 19-25 and June 26-July 2 does not indicate widespread rainfall activity over the state, raising concerns over moisture availability during the crucial early phase of the kharif season.