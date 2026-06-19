Odisha removes ASI from job day after his arrest for taking bribe in capital

BHUBANESWAR: A day after he was nabbed by Vigilance for allegedly accepting Rs 20,000 bribe from a person to release his mobile phones and favour him in a criminal case, the Commissionerate Police on Thursday removed assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rajesh Kullu, posted in Mancheswar police station here, from service.

Two home guards Jyotiranjan Behera and Abdul Sarfaraj Khan, who were also involved in the matter, have been served one month’s notice for termination of their services from the Home Guards organisation, the office of the CP said.

“It has been reiterated on several occasions that there shall be zero tolerance towards corruption or any form of malpractice in the Commissionerate Police. Any officer or personnel found indulging in such acts will face strict and exemplary action in accordance with law and service rules,” it added.

Vigilance nabbed Kullu, and home guard Behera on Wednesday evening while allegedly accepting Rs 20,000 bribe from a person to release his two mobile phones and help him in a case of which he was the investigating officer. Kullu had also earlier collected Rs 80,000 bribe from the complainant.

In another development, Vigilance officers caught Ankoi forester under Delanga forest range Rakesh Kumar Panda red-handed while allegedly accepting Rs 25,000 bribe from a person to allow his tractor loaded with soil to proceed towards his field through the forest road. The forester had threatened to seize the tractor if he did not pay the bribe amount.

“Panda was apprehended from his office chamber while accepting the bribe. Simultaneous searches were then conducted at his quarters in Ankoi and at his house in Khurda. During searches, Rs 1.41 lakh, suspected to be ill-gotten cash, was seized from his house,” said a Vigilance officer. Further probe is underway, he added.