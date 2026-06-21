Driver kills man over suspicion of affair with wife in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: An autorickshaw driver allegedly murdered a 54-year-old contractor in broad daylight over suspicion that the latter had developed an illicit affair with his wife, here on Saturday.

Police said accused Nilakantha Mohanty stabbed Sushil Kumar at Om Sai Vihar Colony in Gadakana where both of them resided.

Mohanty was earlier arrested for allegedly attempting to murder his wife. Police said, he assumed that his wife had lodged a complaint against him on Singh’s insistence and suspected that he had developed an illicit affair with his spouse.

Initial investigation revealed Mohanty nursed a grudge against Singh and planned to eliminate him. The incident took place when Singh was returning from a temple and headed towards his house on a motorcycle at about 11 am when Mohanty intercepted him, requesting for lift.

However, instead of sitting on the motorcycle, Mohanty attacked Singh with a knife and slit his throat. He then stabbed Singh repeatedly causing multiple injuries on his body. Singh was shifted to a hospital but succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Mancheswar police station officers launched an investigation and nabbed Mohanty. Police also seized the weapon of offence from his possession. After the incident, a scientific team visited the crime scene as part of the investigation.

“Prima facie it appears Mohanty murdered Singh suspecting he had developed an illicit relationship with his wife. Further probe is underway,” said zone V ACP, Biswaranjan Senapati. This is the second murder in the capital in the current week.