Odisha Home Department staff fakes documents to get higher post; arrested

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Sunday arrested a contractual employee of the Home department for allegedly submitting fake educational certificates to secure a higher post there.

The accused Shiba Prasad Rath (33) of Puri district was selected for junior executive assistant post in the department through Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) a few years back.

He recently applied for a higher post in the department and allegedly submitted a BCA certificate of Uttar Pradesh’s Monad University. He also provided the migration and provisional certificates of the university.

During verification, the authorities concerned contacted the university’s officials and Hapur police station in Uttar Pradesh and discovered that he had never studied in Monad University and had submitted forged educational certificates.

Deputy secretary in the department Pradeep Behera then lodged a complaint in this regard at Capital police station, following which a case was registered on June 1 and Rath was apprehended from Gop in Puri on the day.