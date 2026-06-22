Salary can be withheld over poor SIR performance: CEO

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Odisha RS Gopalan on Sunday warned that salaries of officials showing poor performance in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) digitisation exercise could be withheld if targets are not met within stipulated timelines.

Conducting a unit-wise review of SIR activities in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area, Gopalan inspected digitisation centres in Assembly constituencies 112, 113 and 114. He was accompanied by the additional CEO, joint CEO and other officials.

The review was carried out in the presence of district electoral officer-cum-BMC commissioner Chanchal Rana. The team visited three BMC zones, Bhubaneswar block and Laxmisagar to assess progress and identify measures for achieving 100 per cent grounding of SIR activities within the prescribed schedule.