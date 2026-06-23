32-year-old doctor held for cheating woman in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Monday arrested a 32-year-old doctor for allegedly keeping romantic and physical relationship with a woman for wrongful gains, and then stepping away from the affair.

The accused, Abhinash Mohanty, posted as a general physician in primary health centre at Dengausta in Ganjam district had come in contact with the victim in 2014 through social media.

Police said the woman was married but staying separately from her husband due to some personal disputes. Mohanty and the woman entered into a relationship with mutual consent. The two also travelled to Dubai on a vacation earlier in the year which had reportedly been sponsored by the woman.

However, during their stay, Mohanty informed that he was not interested to continue the relationship with her anymore. The woman then asked him to return the money which she had allegedly spent on him. She also demanded Mohanty to hand over the gold ornaments which she had gifted him when they were in a relationship. However, the accused allegedly refused to return the money and valuables and even threatened her of dire consequences.

Finding no other alternative, she lodged a complaint in Airfield police station in this regard. A case was registered and Mohanty apprehended on the day.