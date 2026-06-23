Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited to beautify Smart Janpath with exotic trees

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) has launched a major beautification and landscaping project on the 5.8-km Smart Janpath stretch, one of the most prominent and busiest thoroughfares in the city, to transform it into a greener and more attractive public space.

Officials said a major attraction of the project will be plantation of rows of Tabebuia rosea or the rosy trumpet tree, known for its beautiful pink flowers. These flowering trees will create stunning seasonal displays and turn the Janpath road into a popular attraction. The medians of the road will also feature Rudrapalash (Spathodea) trees with bright red flowers, complementing the existing yellow Amaltas trees. Shrubs such as Hamelia and Acalypha, along with groundcover plants like Rhoeo, will add more colour and beauty to the corridor, they said.

This apart, 10 plazas (open spaces for public) will also be developed at key locations, including Ekamra Kshetra, Master Canteen traffic islands, near Rajmahal Flyover, IDCO Tower front and OPTCL front.

BSCL managing director Chanchal Rana said the project will significantly increase the city’s green cover. “The trees and plants will also reduce heat, improve air quality, support urban biodiversity and allow better rainwater absorption into the ground. Several hard surfaces along the stretch are being replaced with planting beds and landscaped areas to create a more sustainable urban environment,” he added.