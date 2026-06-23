Bystander plan to tackle crimes against women in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: In wake of the mob assault on two NGO fellows including a girl in Rayagada district last week, the CAW&CW of Crime Branch has planned to launch a ‘positive bystander’ intervention campaign to prevent crimes against women at public places in the state.

A positive bystander, often called as an upstander, is someone who witnesses a risky, disrespectful or dangerous situation and chooses to step in rather than remain passive. CAW&CW ADG S Shyni said they will make efforts to encourage positive bystander interventions through a campaign mode.

Shyni lauded the local Balaram Bag, who was among the Good Samaritans to take a stand for the two NGO fellows when the mob attacked them.

She further informed that either a DSP or additional SP rank officer of IUCAW will take over probe of the case. “We will monitor its investigation which will be carried out by DSP or additional SP rank officer of IUCAW in Rayagada district,” she said.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women took suo motu cognisance of the mob assault on the two NGO fellows. The Commission sought an action taken report from the DGP within seven days. It also asked to share the details of the FIR.