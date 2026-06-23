Cuttack's Ravenshaw University top choice for UG admissions in state

BHUBANESWAR: Ravenshaw University in Cuttack has once again emerged as the most preferred institution for undergraduate admission in the state, recording the highest cut-off marks in multiple subjects across arts, science and commerce streams in the first merit list for 2026-27 academic session released by the Higher Education department on Monday.

In the first selection list under phase-I of the UG admission process, around 1,78,782 students have secured seats in different higher educational institutions. Of them, 69,182 are boys, 1,09,591 girls and nine transgender students.

Among the highest cut-offs in the state, Ravenshaw University has recorded 94.50 per cent in political science under the arts stream.

In science, the university registered the highest cut-offs of 96.50 pc in physics under physical science, and 94.83 pc in zoology under biological science. For commerce, highest cut-off was also recorded by Ravenshaw at 89.17 pc.

Meanwhile, in Shastri stream, the highest cut-off of 67.57 pc was logged by Brajakishore Sanskrit Degree College, while in self-financing courses, the highest cut-off of 92 pc was registered in computer science by BJB Autonomous College. Similarly, the highest cut-off in law was 89.40 pc for the five-year Integrated BA LLB programme at Madhusudan Law University.

DHE officials said this year, 2,37,200 students applied for admission against 2,87,327 seats available in undergraduate programmes across Odisha.