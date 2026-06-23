Cuttack's Ravenshaw University top choice for UG admissions in state

BHUBANESWAR: Ravenshaw University in Cuttack has once again emerged as the most preferred institution for undergraduate admission in the state, recording the highest cut-off marks in multiple subjects across arts, science and commerce streams in the first merit list for 2026-27 academic session released by the Higher Education department on Monday.
In the first selection list under phase-I of the UG admission process, around 1,78,782 students have secured seats in different higher educational institutions. Of them, 69,182 are boys, 1,09,591 girls and nine transgender students.
Among the highest cut-offs in the state, Ravenshaw University has recorded 94.50 per cent in political science under the arts stream.
In science, the university registered the highest cut-offs of 96.50 pc in physics under physical science, and 94.83 pc in zoology under biological science. For commerce, highest cut-off was also recorded by Ravenshaw at 89.17 pc.
Meanwhile, in Shastri stream, the highest cut-off of 67.57 pc was logged by Brajakishore Sanskrit Degree College, while in self-financing courses, the highest cut-off of 92 pc was registered in computer science by BJB Autonomous College. Similarly, the highest cut-off in law was 89.40 pc for the five-year Integrated BA LLB programme at Madhusudan Law University.
DHE officials said this year, 2,37,200 students applied for admission against 2,87,327 seats available in undergraduate programmes across Odisha.
The arts stream accounted for the highest number of selections with 1,12,822 students, followed by 43,693 in science, 15,624 in commerce, 3,371 in Shastri programmes, 3,245 in self-financing courses and 167 in law programmes. Students selected in the first merit list and opting for the ‘freeze’ option can complete admissions at their allotted institutions from June 23 to June 25. Candidates choosing the ‘Slide’ or ‘Float’ option will require to deposit the admission fee and await 2nd selection list.
The department has also introduced a new ‘Alter’ option, allowing students who have secured admission in their first-preference institution to modify their subject or programme choices through OTP-based verification.