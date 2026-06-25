Odisha orders seafood unit safety audit after Tamil Nadu ammonia gas leak kills 10

BHUBANESWAR: With confirmation of one more Odisha worker’s death in the ammonia gas leak, the official toll rose to 10 on Wednesday. Eight out of them are from the state.

The Tamil Nadu government also informed that 33 workers from Odisha are currently undergoing treatment at Vels Hospital, Venkateswara Hospital, RGGGH and Stanley Hospital in Chennai. Sources said condition of around 12 workers from Odisha continues to remain critical.

In a bulletin, the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare department said Subasi Juanga, a worker from Kuntla village in Keonjhar district succumbed on Wednesday.

Officials of the state Labour and ESI department here said the bodies of five victims were flown back on Tuesday, while remains of Sujani and Jamini were brought back on the day.

Labour Commissioner Indramani Tripathy said the team deputed by the government to coordinate with Tamil Nadu authorities continues to remain stationed to assist in the identification of deceased workers and provide support to the injured workers undergoing treatment in different hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has ordered inspection of safety measures in seafood processing units across the state to prevent any such mishap. Reports in this regard have been sought within seven days.

In a directive, the Directorate of Factories and Boilers asked all deputy directors to inspect all seafood processing factories in the state where ammonia gas is being used or handled. Spot inspections of processing units, assessment of the safety measures currently in place and need for additional safeguards must be suggested.

The directorate has also asked officials to identify any other factories in their jurisdictions where ammonia gas is being handled, and report the details for further action.