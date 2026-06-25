Post Lucknow fire mishap, OSDMA orders safety audit of educational institutes

BHUBANESWAR: In wake of the recent fire accidents in the country, the latest being the fatal blaze at a coaching centre in Lucknow which claimed 15 lives, the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) has ordered immediate and rigorous fire safety audits across all educational institutions, coaching centres and skill development hubs in the state.

As the new academic session has already commenced, special relief commissioner and managing director of OSDMA Rajesh Prabhakar Patil instructed all district collectors and chairpersons of District Disaster Management Authorities to conduct field inspections and ensure strict compliance with the provisions of the Odisha Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Rules, 2017, Odisha Fire Prevention and Fire Safety (Amendment) Rules, 2025 and other applicable safety regulations.

He directed the district administrations to launch immediate, widespread inspection in all campuses, paying specific attention to high-risk multi-storey complexes and congested urban spaces. This apart, joint inspection teams will check the validity of existing fire safety certificates and no-objection certificates (NOCs) to guarantee adherence to prescribed safety standards.

Strict ban has been enforced on storage of combustible materials in classrooms, corridors, or escape paths, and stress laid on mandatory periodic maintenance of electrical installations to eliminate short-circuit hazards. Official teams will confirm functionality of critical equipment such as fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, automated alarms and emergency lighting systems, Patil emphasised.

The inspection teams were also asked to ensure that every institution introduces sufficient safe exits, display distinct exit signages and conduct regular hands-on fire extinguisher training and mock drills for students.

Stating that physical escape routes are the first line of defense during an emergency, Patil asked local authorities to ensure that all primary exits, staircases, corridors and emergency escape routes remain entirely unobstructed and undisturbed at all times.