Union Minister of State Athawale reviews social welfare schemes, lauds Odisha’s quota expansion

BHUBANESWAR: Union minister of state for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday reviewed the implementation of various social justice, welfare and empowerment schemes in the state.

Chairing a high-level review meeting in Bhubaneswar, Athawale held discussions with senior officials from the departments of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, as well as the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

During the meeting, the minister assessed the progress of schemes for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

Officials informed the Union minister that Odisha had recently enhanced reservations for Scheduled Tribes (STs) to 22.5 per cent and 16.25 pc for SCs. In addition, an 11.25 pc reservation for students belonging to Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBCs) had been introduced from the current academic year.

Athawale expressed satisfaction over the state’s efforts to strengthen social inclusion and educational access for disadvantaged communities. The review also covered measures for victims of caste-based atrocities and mob violence.

Athawale was also briefed on Odisha’s implementation of the Centre’s incentive scheme for inter-caste marriages. Under the programme, eligible couples receive financial assistance of `2.5 lakh. Officials informed that around 4,958 couples received incentives during the 2024-25 and 2025-26 financial years. This apart, around 90,283 persons with disabilities in the state were receiving pensions under central government schemes, they said. Discussions were also held on special schools, reservation benefits, early intervention programmes and health screening initiatives for children with disabilities.

Later in the day, Athawale called on Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan, and they held discussions on further strengthening coordination between the Centre and Odisha to expand social welfare and security systems in the state.