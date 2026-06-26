Choudwar jailbreak: BJP MP Sujeet Kumar seeks fresh FIR against senior prison officials

BHUBANESWAR: Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar on Thursday lodged a complaint demanding a fresh FIR against the Choudwar Circle Jail senior superintendent and the Prisons DG in connection with the October 2025 Choudwar jailbreak.

In a letter to the Choudwar IIC, the MP alleged that the Choudwar Circle Jail senior superintendent facilitated the escape of two hardcore under-trial prisoners Subham alias Raja Sahani and Madhukanta Kumar alias Rana on the intervening night of October 2 and 3 last year and later orchestrated a cover-up involving suppression of facts, forgery of signatures, document tampering and misuse of position.

“An FIR related to the jailbreak has already been registered by Choudwar police and its investigation is underway. However, the current complaint concerns a larger conspiracy involving senior officials and additional serious cognisable offences that extend beyond the scope of the allegations contained in the earlier FIR,” read the MP’s letter.

He sought registration of an FIR against the senior jail superintendent and Prisons DG alleging while the former facilitated escape of the two criminals, the latter permitted commission of the offence.