June brings sparse rain in Odisha, 52 per cent deficit in one week

BHUBANESWAR: June, considered crucial for sowing of kharif crops, has been witnessing an alarming rainfall deficit of about 52 per cent in Odisha for the last one week (18 to 24), disrupting farming activities in the state.

As per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest data, 12 districts in the state were in large deficient category (60 per cent or more) between June 18 and 24. These districts are Deogarh (90 pc), Jajpur (79 pc), Malkangiri (74 pc), Gajapati (71 pc), Khordha, Angul and Sambalpur (70 pc each), Balasore (69 pc), Sundargarh and Kalahandi (64 pc each), Kandhamal (61 pc) and Jagatsinghpur (60 pc). Similarly, 15 districts were in deficit category (20 pc to 59 pc), while only three districts recorded normal rainfall in the last one week.

The state has been staring at a fairly weak monsoon from the beginning of June and received only 70.9 mm rains as against an average of 137.2 mm between June 1 and 22. Usually, Odisha receives 209.3 mm rains in the month of June. With just one week remaining in the month, the shortfall in rainfall is very unlikely to reduce, said weather experts.

Kharif crops are primarily cultivated across all 30 districts of Odisha during the southwest monsoon season (June to September). About 315 districts across the country are likely to be affected due to low monsoon rainfall. The bulk of these districts are in 12 states - Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, said officials.