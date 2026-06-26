June brings sparse rain in Odisha, 52 per cent deficit in one week

BHUBANESWAR: June, considered crucial for sowing of kharif crops, has been witnessing an alarming rainfall deficit of about 52 per cent in Odisha for the last one week (18 to 24), disrupting farming activities in the state.
As per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest data, 12 districts in the state were in large deficient category (60 per cent or more) between June 18 and 24. These districts are Deogarh (90 pc), Jajpur (79 pc), Malkangiri (74 pc), Gajapati (71 pc), Khordha, Angul and Sambalpur (70 pc each), Balasore (69 pc), Sundargarh and Kalahandi (64 pc each), Kandhamal (61 pc) and Jagatsinghpur (60 pc). Similarly, 15 districts were in deficit category (20 pc to 59 pc), while only three districts recorded normal rainfall in the last one week.
The state has been staring at a fairly weak monsoon from the beginning of June and received only 70.9 mm rains as against an average of 137.2 mm between June 1 and 22. Usually, Odisha receives 209.3 mm rains in the month of June. With just one week remaining in the month, the shortfall in rainfall is very unlikely to reduce, said weather experts.
Kharif crops are primarily cultivated across all 30 districts of Odisha during the southwest monsoon season (June to September). About 315 districts across the country are likely to be affected due to low monsoon rainfall. The bulk of these districts are in 12 states - Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, said officials.
Weather experts said absence of strong low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal hindered widespread cloud formation and resulted in prolonged hot and humid conditions in many parts of the state.
On Thursday, Angul sizzled at 39.1 degree Celsius and Talcher 39 deg C. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack too witnessed intense heat, recording 37.2 deg C and 37.6 deg C respectively.
The prediction for the next one week is not very encouraging either. In its extended range outlook for two weeks, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre has forecast below normal rainfall activity in most parts of the state between June 26 and July 2. The weak phase of the monsoon is likely to persist till July 2.
However, southern districts are expected to receive normal to above normal rainfall from July 3 to July 9 while the remaining parts of the state are likely to record normal showers during the period.