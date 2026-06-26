Orissa HC upholds government order to remove 50 law officers

BHUBANESWAR: The Orissa High Court has upheld the state government’s decision to terminate the appointments of 50 law officers across six districts before completion of their three-year tenure, ruling that they had no vested right to continue in office for the full term.

Dismissing a batch of 11 petitions at the admission stage on Wednesday, Justice Biraja Prasanna Satapathy held that the state acted within its powers under the Orissa Law Officers Rules, 1971 while replacing the petitioners with a fresh set of appointees.

The petitioners, drawn from Ganjam (23), Balasore (16), Mayurbhanj (7), Kendrapada (6), Sundargarh (3) and Dhenkanal (1) had challenged a December 24, 2025 notification terminating their appointments as law officers with immediate effect. They contended that having been appointed in January 2024, they were entitled to continue for the prescribed three-year tenure.

Examining both the pre-amended and amended versions of Rule 6 of the 1971 Rules, the court noted that while the appointment of a law officer is ordinarily made for three years, the appointment orders issued on January 8, 2024 expressly stated that the appointments would continue until further orders.