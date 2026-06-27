Andhra man held in Odisha for impersonating as govt officer, not paying for smartglasses.

Bhubaneswar: Police on Friday arrested an Andhra Pradesh native for allegedly impersonating as a sub-collector and taking away smartglasses from a showroom in Saheed Nagar without payment.

The accused Borada Sudeer visited the showroom on Thursday and purchased smartglasses worth Rs 41,800. He claimed that he paid the amount through National Electronic Funds Transfer and showed the staff a fake screenshot of the transaction.

As the showroom’s staff did not receive the money, Sudeer claimed he was a sub-collector, asserted they will receive the money and then left from there. After the staff did not receive the money, they attempted to contact him on his mobile phone, but he didn’t respond.

They then lodged a complaint at Saheed Nagar police station, following which he was arrested.