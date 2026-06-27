Veteran journalist Sarat Dash passes away at 83

BHUBANESWAR: Veteran journalist and former Odisha bureau chief of the Press Trust of India (PTI), Sarat Chandra Dash, passed away at a private hospital here on Friday. He was 83.

A highly-respected journalist known for his meticulous reporting, professional integrity and deep understanding of public affairs, Dash had been undergoing treatment for some time. He is survived by two sons and two daughters. His wife Priyambada Dash had predeceased him over a year ago.

During a distinguished career spanning over four decades, Dash reported extensively on politics, governance, administration, natural disasters, sports and other major developments, earning widespread respect for his accuracy, balanced reporting and insightful analysis.

Dash began his career with PTI and served in its Mumbai (then Bombay) and New Delhi offices before being posted as bureau chief in Cuttack. In 1993, he took charge as PTI’s Odisha bureau chief in Bhubaneswar, a position he held for a decade until his retirement.

Widely admired for his humility, affable nature and unwavering commitment to journalistic ethics, Dash mentored many young journalists and left his mark on the media fraternity in Odisha.

Leaders, journalists, public figures and people from various walks of life expressed grief over his demise, remembering him as an accomplished journalist, a compassionate colleague and a gentleman.