CM dismisses OT&AS officer Bhimsen Tudu from service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday dismissed newly-recruited Odisha Taxation and Accounts Service (OT&AS) officer Bhimsen Tudu from service following his arrest in a criminal case.

The chief minister has also ordered that Tudu will be permanently debarred from holding any government job in future.

Tudu is the prime suspect in the alleged suicide of Chandrika Hembram, a third-year medical student of Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital, Balasore. Her body was recovered from the sandbed of Kathajodi river near Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Setu under Barang police limits on June 4.

According to the office of the chief minister, Tudu was undergoing training at the Madhusudan Das Regional Academy of Financial Management (MDRAFM). He remained absent from the programme from June 4 and also failed to appear for the final examination.

During this period, he was arrested by Barang police in connection with the death case of Chandrika Hembram, and subsequently remanded in judicial custody. As he remained in police custody for more than 48 hours in a criminal case, the state government initiated action under the applicable service rules and terminated his services with immediate effect, the CMO stated.