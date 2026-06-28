Father and daughter hurt after Ama Bus hit, driver detained

BHUBANESWAR : A man and his daughter sustained injuries after reportedly being hit by an Ama Bus in Gadakana area within Mancheswar police limits on Saturday afternoon. Police detained the bus driver in this connection.

Initial investigation revealed the authorities had enforced a one-way traffic as road construction work was underway on the other side of the road.

The Ama Bus was returning to Gadakana depot after completing its scheduled trip from Patia Square when it hit the father-daughter duo travelling on a scooter near Golei Chhak in Gadakana at about 1:25 pm.

Following the incident, police detained the bus driver and seized the vehicle. “A case has been registered and probe launched into the matter,” said an officer of Mancheswar police station.

Issuing a statement, Comprehensive Region Urban Transport (CRUT) said the bus was proceeding cautiously along the diversion route as guided by the road construction staff present on the spot.

However, the man and his daughter came in contact with the bus and got slightly jammed between the passenger vehicle and the divider, it added. The agency further informed that an off-duty Ama Bus guide and a supervisor, who were present nearby, demonstrated prompt presence and commitment to passenger and public safety by immediately rushing to the spot to assist the injured persons. The crew of the bus was fully cooperating with the police, it said.