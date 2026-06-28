Low pressure to form next month, power monsoon

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is likely to get relief from the prevailing sultry, humid conditions as rainfall activity is expected to intensify in early July with formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

Though the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has so far not forecast the formation of a low pressure area, it has indicated development of a cyclonic circulation over the north Bay of Bengal in the lower to middle tropospheric levels between July 2 and 8.

With this, the weak monsoon which is so far rendering scattered rains, patchy thunderstorms and extended dry spells, is likely to pick up pace in the state.

Weather experts said a low pressure may form over the Bay of Bengal around the beginning of July. “A low pressure area is likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast on July 2. It is likely to gradually intensify into a depression a day later and deep depression on July 4,” said director of SOA’s Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC), Sarat Sahu.

Under its influence, moderate to heavy rainfall activity may prevail in the state from July 1 to 5. The coastal districts are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 2 and 3 and similar weather condition is expected in interior districts from July 3 to 5, he added.