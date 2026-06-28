Three assault AIIMS doc over patient’s death, held

BHUBANESWAR : Tension prevailed at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on Saturday after relatives of a patient went on rampage and assaulted a doctor and other hospital staff, alleging medical negligence leading to his death. Three persons have been detained and an investigation has been launched into the incident, Khandagiri police said.

Sources said Siba Shankar Behera, a 36-year-old resident from Khurda area, was admitted to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on June 24 and undergoing treatment for poisoning.

Family members alleged that his condition had improved and he had been shifted to the medicine ward. But he succumbed on the day. They claimed doctors informed them that the patient was on ventilator support but failed to provide any clear update. Accusing the doctors of negligence, they allegedly assaulted a doctor and staff leaving them injured.

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar authorities said the patient received treatment in accordance with established clinical protocols. His condition deteriorated suddenly on Saturday morning, following which doctors and nursing staff initiated all life-saving resuscitative measures after informing the family about the critical situation. Despite exhaustive efforts, the patient could not be revived.

The hospital authorities further alleged that following the patient’s death, his relatives and associates physically assaulted duty doctors and nursing staff. Medical superintendent Dr Prabhas Ranjan Tripathy said they are extending full cooperation to the investigating authorities.