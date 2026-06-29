Man held for cheating investors of Rs 3 crore in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Sunday arrested a 51-year-old man for allegedly posing as the son of senior Congress leader and former Lok Sabha member late Krupasindhu Bhoi and cheating investors of over Rs 3 crore on the promise of providing lucrative returns.

The accused Sachidananda Bhoi of Bargarh district was staying in Phulnakhara area here. As per police, Bhoi had started a company named ‘Go Speedy Go’ in the last quarter of 2025 to provide vehicle repair services to people at their doorsteps. He had opened its office in Patia area, besides other branches in Khandagiri and at Kotinda in Ganjam district. However, he cheated the gullible investors and closed down the office in just two months. Zone VI ACP, Manas Ranjan Pradhan said Bhoi had collected Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh from about 200 to 250 people on the pretext of investing their money in his company and providing them higher returns.

“However, he later closed the office and fled. A duped investor lodged a complaint against him in Infocity police station, following which a case was registered and Bhoi was nabbed from his hiding in Darjeeling. He is also accused of not paying the salaries to his staff amounting to around Rs 63 lakh,” Pradhan said.

Further investigation revealed Bhoi had criminal antecedents and was earlier booked in three cases by Saheed Nagar police and one case each by Pahala police, Special Crime Unit and CID-CB. This apart, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Jharsuguda had registered a case and a non-bailable warrant was pending against him in this connection.

“The financial trail of the culprit will be examined. Further investigation is underway,” said the ACP.