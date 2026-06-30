Aparajita allocates Rs 1 crore from MPLADS for the elderly

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Monday announced allocation of Rs 1 crore from her MPLADS fund for the financial year 2026-27 to strengthen social support for senior citizens and persons with disabilities across the Bhubaneswar Parliamentary Constituency.

Addressing a Samajik Adhikarita Camp at Kalyanpur gram panchayat in Khurda, Sarangi said ensuring the well-being of senior citizens and persons with disabilities is her responsibility as a member of Parliament.

She informed that the funds allocated will be utilised through projects prepared by the district administration to extend assistance to every eligible beneficiary.

The camp, organised under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, witnessed distribution of assistive devices worth Rs 27 lakh to 391 beneficiaries under the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana, with support from the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO).

A total of 1,632 assistive devices across 13 categories, including artificial limbs, wheelchairs, hearing aids, walking sticks, knee braces, elbow supports and cervical collars, were provided based on individual needs.