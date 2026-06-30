Monsoon to pick pace in Odisha from July 1: IMD

BHUBANESWAR: The weak monsoon phase is set to take a back seat in Odisha as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted revival of rainfall activity from Wednesday with heavy to very heavy showers expected to lash parts of the state till Sunday.
As per the national weather forecaster, heavy to very heavy rains (64.5 mm to 204.4 mm) may lash at one or two places in Bargarh, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur and Balangir districts on Wednesday.
Similarly, a few places in Mayurbhanj are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday while parts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and Gajapati are expected to receive heavy rains (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm).
Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said active monsoon condition is likely to prevail this week and trigger heavy rainfall in parts of the state. She also informed that a weather system may form this week and enhance the monsoon activity.
Odisha witnessed a sluggish monsoon in June with the state recording a massive rainfall deficit of 60 per cent between June 23 and 29. Around 18 districts remained under large deficient category (60 pc or more), 11 in deficient category (20 pc to 59 pc) and only one recorded normal rains during the period.
Some of the districts under large deficient category are Angul (92 pc), Cuttack (86 pc), Jagatsinghpur (85 pc), Puri (82 pc) Kalahandi (81 pc), Kendrapara (79 pc) and Khurda (76 pc). Rayagada, Gajapati and Nayagarh districts received 70 pc deficient rains each in the last one week.