Monsoon to pick pace in Odisha from July 1: IMD

BHUBANESWAR: The weak monsoon phase is set to take a back seat in Odisha as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted revival of rainfall activity from Wednesday with heavy to very heavy showers expected to lash parts of the state till Sunday.

As per the national weather forecaster, heavy to very heavy rains (64.5 mm to 204.4 mm) may lash at one or two places in Bargarh, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur and Balangir districts on Wednesday.

Similarly, a few places in Mayurbhanj are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday while parts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and Gajapati are expected to receive heavy rains (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm).