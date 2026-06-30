Odisha launches Rs 42 crore interest subsidy scheme to boost fertiliser distribution

BHUBANESWAR: In a move to ensure timely availability of fertilisers and curb black marketing, the state government has approved a Rs 42-crore interest subvention scheme for expanding the role of cooperative institutions in fertiliser distribution.

Under the new scheme, the state government will provide 100 per cent interest subvention on cash credit loans availed by primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) and large-sized adivasi multi-purpose cooperative societies (LAMPCS) for advance procurement and stocking of fertilisers.

The interest subvention will ease the financial burden on the cooperatives, enabling them to pre-position fertilisers well ahead of peak agricultural season without incurring interest cost.

The scheme carries a total financial outlay of Rs 42 crore over five years, from 2026-27 to 2030-31, with an initial allocation of Rs 5 crore for the current financial year.

Around 2,700 grassroots cooperative societies across Odisha will benefit under the programme. Eligible PACS and LAMPCS will receive cash credit limits of up to Rs 10 lakh, depending on their operational capacity and fertiliser handling requirements.

To enhance transparency and accountability, the government will also promote QR code-based digital payments for fertiliser sales at cooperative outlets.