LoP Naveen Patnaik slams Odisha government over crime against women

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Sunday lashed out at the BJP government alleging it has completely failed in checking crime against women in the state.

Addressing a function at Sankha Bhawan in Bhubaneswar to mark International Women’s Day, the former chief minister said the situation had arisen due to a leadership crisis in the government.

Highlighting the challenges faced by women under the present dispensation, Naveen alleged that their safety has been completely ignored by the party in power. He questioned how long these conditions would persist and asserted that the BJD remained committed to ensuring the safety, dignity and empowerment of women.

The BJD president also remembered his father, former chief minister Biju Patnaik for his committed work for women in the state. Terming him a pioneer of women’s empowerment in India, Naveen said Biju Babu had taken several historic measures for women’s welfare and integrating them into the mainstream of development. He added that the BJD would continue its efforts towards the empowerment and protection of women.