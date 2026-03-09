LoP Naveen Patnaik slams Odisha government over crime against women

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Sunday lashed out at the BJP government alleging it has completely failed in checking crime against women in the state.
Addressing a function at Sankha Bhawan in Bhubaneswar to mark International Women’s Day, the former chief minister said the situation had arisen due to a leadership crisis in the government.
Highlighting the challenges faced by women under the present dispensation, Naveen alleged that their safety has been completely ignored by the party in power. He questioned how long these conditions would persist and asserted that the BJD remained committed to ensuring the safety, dignity and empowerment of women.
The BJD president also remembered his father, former chief minister Biju Patnaik for his committed work for women in the state. Terming him a pioneer of women’s empowerment in India, Naveen said Biju Babu had taken several historic measures for women’s welfare and integrating them into the mainstream of development. He added that the BJD would continue its efforts towards the empowerment and protection of women.
Reacting to the remarks, deputy chief minister Pravati Parida said women in Odisha had voted the BJD out of power as the Naveen Patnaik government failed to ensure their safety during its 24-year rule.
Parida alleged that several incidents of crimes against women had taken place during the BJD government’s tenure and claimed that the administration at the time had acted to shield the accused. She asked whether Naveen could point to a single instance now in which the accused had not been arrested.
She also called for a debate on the issue during the ongoing session in the Assembly so that people could assess the situation relating to women’s safety during the BJD’s tenure as well as the 19-month-old BJP government in the state.