Mohammed Moquim to float Odisha Janata Congress on April 8

BHUBANESWAR: Former Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim on Sunday announced the launch of his new political party, Odisha Janata Congress, on April 8.

Moquim told this paper that the launching ceremony will be held at Exhibition Ground in the capital city. The launch will be attended by party members from across the state. He said that design of the flag has been finalised, while work is on to select the symbol.

The former MLA said a new party is required as the BJD and Congress have lost their relevance in Odisha. This was evident from the Rajya Sabha elections in which the BJD and Congress have joined hands. Congress has committed suicide by joining hands with the BJD now and it can never be supported, he said. Stating that there has been positive response to the idea of the new political party from across Odisha, Moquim said it will be youth-centric.

He said the launch of the new party was shifted from last week of March to April 8 since Ram Navami will be celebrated on March 26 and 27.