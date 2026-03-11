CM visits BNS exhibits, announces two-day extension till March 12

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday visited the exhibition on the new criminal law Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Exhibition Ground in Unit-III and announced an extension of the event for two more days till March 12 in view of public interest.

The exhibition, organised by Odisha Police, was originally scheduled to conclude on March 10. It was inaugurated on March 6 during the visit of Union Home minister Amit Shah.

While going around the exhibition stalls, the chief minister appreciated the efforts of the Home department and the state police in creating awareness among citizens about the new criminal laws.