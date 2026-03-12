Vaccination, early detection to fight cervical cancer: Experts

CUTTACK: Even as cervical cancer accounts for a substantial proportion of cancer-related morbidity and mortality among women worldwide and in India, the availability of effective Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccines, screening tests and early detection and treatment can help eliminate the disease, experts opined on Wednesday.

Speaking at the 16th World Cancer Cervix Eradication Day-2026 at Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC) on the topic, ‘Cervical Cancer in India: From Burden to Surveillance’, they further underlined that awareness and community participation were crucial in achieving this goal.

“Increasing knowledge about HPV vaccination, encouraging women to undergo regular screening and strengthening healthcare systems can dramatically reduce the burden of cervical cancer,” the experts emphasised.

The event was organised by the department of gynaecology oncology in association with ABC Foundation, Cuttack and Association of Gynaecologic Oncologists of India (AGOI) under the leadership of organising secretaries Dr Janmejay Mohapatra and Dr Bhagyalaxmi Nayak.

On the occasion, renowned gynaecologist Dr K Lakshmi Bai was conferred the ‘Papanicolaou Samman’ for donating her entire life savings for the cause of women’s cancer while Prof Dhananjay Soren, associate professor in the department of zoology, Ravenshaw University, was accorded the ABC Foundation Award for his research on bacterial vaginosis as a cofactor in Cervical Carcinogenesis.

Director, ICMR (NCDIR) Dr Prashant Mathur and director, AHPGIC Dr Deepak Routray also spoke. Among others, dean Dr Rekha Das, superintendent Dr Niharika Panda, founder of ABC Foundation Dr Niranjan Rout and president, AGOI Odisha Chapter Dr SK Giri were present.