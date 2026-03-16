CM Majhi pitches Paradip as major economic hub, directs fast-tracking of industrial projects

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said Paradip is poised to emerge as the country’s major economic hub, and directed officials to resolve all pending issues related to upcoming industrial and infrastructure projects in the region within a fixed timeline.
Chairing a high-level review meeting in the port town, Majhi assessed the progress of several large industrial projects proposed in and around Paradip and emphasised the need to accelerate groundwork so that investments translate into rapid industrial growth.
During the meeting, discussions were held on the expansion of Paradip Port, establishment of shipbuilding and ship-repair facilities and other infrastructure projects required for strengthening port-led development in the region.
The review also focused on the proposed industrial initiatives by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and JSW, along with projects planned by AM/NS India. Progress on the proposed Paradip petrochemical complex and an integrated steel project was also reviewed.
Officials also discussed the development of the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri-Paradip Economic Region, which is expected to play a key role in boosting industrial and economic activities in coastal districts.
The chief minister instructed the district administration and officials of departments concerned to resolve issues related to land acquisition, statutory clearances and other administrative procedures at the earliest so that the projects can move forward without delay. He also stressed that industries coming up in the region should prioritise employment opportunities for state’s youth, particularly those from the local areas.
The meeting was attended by Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain, Jagatsinghpur MLA Amarendra Das, Industries department additional chief secretary Hemant Sharma, Jagatsinghpur collector J Sonal and officials from Paradip Port Authority, IOCL, JSW and AM/NS India, among others.
The review meeting was held in Paradip where BJP MLAs are camping at a luxury hotel since Saturday night to finalise the party’s strategy and ensure victory of its three candidates including party-supported Independent candidate Dilip Ray. The chief minister later joined the party MLAs at the hotel for a training session.