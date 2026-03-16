CM Majhi pitches Paradip as major economic hub, directs fast-tracking of industrial projects

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said Paradip is poised to emerge as the country’s major economic hub, and directed officials to resolve all pending issues related to upcoming industrial and infrastructure projects in the region within a fixed timeline.

Chairing a high-level review meeting in the port town, Majhi assessed the progress of several large industrial projects proposed in and around Paradip and emphasised the need to accelerate groundwork so that investments translate into rapid industrial growth.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the expansion of Paradip Port, establishment of shipbuilding and ship-repair facilities and other infrastructure projects required for strengthening port-led development in the region.

The review also focused on the proposed industrial initiatives by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and JSW, along with projects planned by AM/NS India. Progress on the proposed Paradip petrochemical complex and an integrated steel project was also reviewed.