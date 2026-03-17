Odia poet Girijakumar Baliyar Singh named for Kendriya Sahitya Akademi award

BHUBANESWAR: Noted Odia poet Girijakumar Baliyar Singh has been nominated for the prestigious Kendra Sahitya Akademi award for 2025. He will receive the honour for his poetry collection titled Padapurana.

Padapurana is a series of 150 sonnets, which have been widely appreciated for their literary depth and creative expression. Baliyar Singh has several poetry books to his credit including Bharata Varsha, Charana Charya, Chaturdashira Chandra, Uttara Megha, Nila Nirbana, Padapurana, Charya Chayana and Kabya Purusha. He had received the Odisha Sahitya Akademi award for his poetry book Bharata Varsha.

Congratulating the poet on this remarkable achievement, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended his good wishes and praised his contribution to the literary world. “This achievement of yours has given a new identity to Odia literature at the national level. I pray to Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannath for your bright future and continued progress,” the chief minister wrote on X.

Every year, Sahitya Akademi bestows awards in 24 languages recognised by it through an established process. Each awardee will receive a casket containing an engraved copper plaque, a shawl and cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

The award presentation ceremony is scheduled to be held on March 31 in New Delhi.