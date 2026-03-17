Odisha SCB fire: Kin of deceased navigate unending grief, trauma

CUTTACK: Tragedies fade but leave a cruel imprint on the minds of those affected. Such was the case with the SCB fire mishap that claimed the lives of 10 people in the wee hours of Monday.

What started as just another usual day ended in unimaginable grief, leaving families of those who lost their lives, devastated. Among the victims was Cheru Parida, a 101-year-old man from Angul district, who despite such a vulnerable age, had fought for his life after a bull attack, and was recovering well. He was admitted to the trauma care ICU and was to be discharged in just a few hours when the tragedy struck, claiming his life.

A grieving Harihar Parida, who sat outside the mortuary of the hospital to receive his centenarian father’s body, recalled what doctors had told him and his brothers the previous night. “My father, who had sustained severe head injuries following a bull attack, was undergoing treatment in the ICU for the last 11 days. The previous evening, doctors informed us that he had recovered well after treatment and would be discharged today. But we lost him to the early morning fire,” Harihar said.

The 56-year-old man was sleeping on the floor outside the ICU when the fire broke out in the trauma care centre. He woke up to the screams at around 2.45 am. “When I woke up, I saw thick plumes of smoke inside the ward and was told that a fire had broken out.Chaos prevailed all around and I was told to leave the premises immediately. Moments later, the hospital staff and security personnel began shifting the patients outside, telling us to wait for a while. In the meantime, I started searching for my father, only to learn later that he had died,” said a weeping Harihar.