Three killed, one critical after car hits morning walkers, falls into pit in Bhubaneswar.

BHUBANESWAR: Three persons including two women were killed while another youth sustained critical injuries after a speeding car hit morning walkers before falling into a roadside pit, near Uttara on the outskirts of the state capital early on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Bibilata Sahu (60) and Dipanjali Rout (38), and one Ronak who was driving the car. Police sources said the incident occurred at around 6.30 am on NH-316 in front of the Krupajal Engineering College (KEC) on Bhubaneswar-Puri road.

Bibilata and Dipanjali were out on a morning walk when they got hit by the speeding car being driven by Ronak. Meanwhile, another youth was also travelling in the vehicle and he sustained grievous injuries. Both the occupants of the car are said to be students.

Police said the car was coming from Bhubaneswar side when it hit the two women from behind and then crashed into an electric pole before overturning. The cops said the two youths involved in the accident were studying in a private educational institute.

The impact of the crash was so severe that the car was completely damaged. The two women and Ronak reportedly died on the spot. The other youth travelling in the car was later admitted to a private hospital in Patia area.

Pipili police seized the damaged vehicle and launched an investigation. “A case has been registered in this connection based on a complaint filed by Satyaprakash Sahu, the nephew of one of the deceased,” police said.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Capital Hospital for postmortem and later handed over to their families, source said.