Odisha clears Rs 4,510 cr worth investment proposals, over 10,000 jobs expected

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday approved 23 industrial investment proposals worth Rs 4,510.65 crore, which are expected to create over 10,122 jobs in 11 districts.

The projects, cleared at the State-level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) chaired by chief secretary Anu Garg, include Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, Pidilite Industries Ltd, Paradeep Phosphates Ltd and PricewaterhouseCoopers Services LLP as key investors.

The largest investment among the cleared proposals will come from Century Plyboards, which plans to set up a wood-based manufacturing facility in Koraput with an outlay of Rs 870.82 crore, generating around 1,000 jobs.

In the chemicals sector, Paradeep Phosphates Ltd will establish a sulphuric acid plant in Jagatsinghpur with an investment of Rs 425 crore.

Adhesives major Pidilite Industries Ltd will also set up a manufacturing unit in Balasore with an investment of Rs 61 crore.

Labour-intensive sectors such as garments and technical textiles also saw significant investments. Sonaselection India Ltd will establish a garment manufacturing unit in Khurda with an investment of Rs 130 crore, expected to generate 1,858 jobs, while Alphatex Pvt Ltd will set up a technical textile manufacturing facility in the district with an investment of Rs 180 crore, creating around 1,050 jobs.

In pharmaceuticals, Alteus Life Ltd will set up a pharma manufacturing unit in Cuttack with an investment of Rs 236.9 crore, expected to generate 549 jobs. The metals and downstream sector accounted for several proposals, including an expansion project by Siddhiriddhi International Pvt Ltd in Keonjhar with an investment of Rs 610 crore that is expected to create about 1,500 jobs. Projects by Scan Steels Ltd and Llenroc Ventures in Sundargarh were also approved.