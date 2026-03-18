Odisha issues heatwave SOP as early summer surge raises alarm across cities

BHUBANESWAR: With parts of the state experiencing heatwave-like conditions from as early as March and met officials forecasting a hotter summer, the government on Tuesday issued standard operating procedure (SOP), directing all urban local bodies (ULBs) to ensure strict implementation to mitigate the impact of rising temperature.

Attributing the abnormal heat to unusual rainfall patterns and heat-absorbing infrastructure, the Housing and Urban Development department asked the PHEOs and ULBs to ensure adequate drinking water supply to all the urban areas. The department also mandated 24-hour response times for water supply complaints and strategic deployment of tankers to scarcity-hit pockets during the peak summer months. “Additional number of tankers, if required, may be arranged to deal with the situation,” it said.

The SOP also mandated keeping all the tube wells and hand pumps in operational condition. The ULBs were instructed to open adequate number of drinking water kiosks and distribution centres on roadsides, crossroads, public offices, bus stands, railway stations, marketplaces and other such locations involving Mission Shakti-SHGs/ Federations/ NGOs. “Water provided in such water kiosks must be of potable quality and proper sanitation be maintained including the use of long-handle dispensers and change of water daily,” the SOP stated.