Odisha issues heatwave SOP as early summer surge raises alarm across cities

BHUBANESWAR: With parts of the state experiencing heatwave-like conditions from as early as March and met officials forecasting a hotter summer, the government on Tuesday issued standard operating procedure (SOP), directing all urban local bodies (ULBs) to ensure strict implementation to mitigate the impact of rising temperature.
Attributing the abnormal heat to unusual rainfall patterns and heat-absorbing infrastructure, the Housing and Urban Development department asked the PHEOs and ULBs to ensure adequate drinking water supply to all the urban areas. The department also mandated 24-hour response times for water supply complaints and strategic deployment of tankers to scarcity-hit pockets during the peak summer months. “Additional number of tankers, if required, may be arranged to deal with the situation,” it said.
The SOP also mandated keeping all the tube wells and hand pumps in operational condition. The ULBs were instructed to open adequate number of drinking water kiosks and distribution centres on roadsides, crossroads, public offices, bus stands, railway stations, marketplaces and other such locations involving Mission Shakti-SHGs/ Federations/ NGOs. “Water provided in such water kiosks must be of potable quality and proper sanitation be maintained including the use of long-handle dispensers and change of water daily,” the SOP stated.
The department asked the ULBs to initiate strict enforcement against open burning of municipal solid waste and garden/tree residues and raise awareness among the urban households to keep one pot of water in front of their houses for stray birds and animals. It also asked the ULBs to ensure construction agencies and households cover their construction area and ensure safe disposal of the construction and demolition waste to avoid penalty.
The department SOP further mandated rejuvenation of the water bodies in and around the urban areas to make them usable for the public.
The ULBs were instructed to make the control rooms functional in the city-level offices of PHEO/ WATCO and immediately attend to the complaints received on water scarcity. The SOP stated that heatwave warnings issued by IMD should be tracked on a regular basis and if necessary, the control room of IMD/state EOC may be contacted for the information.