BJD women's wing stages protest against Subasini for cross-voting in RS polls

BHUBANESWAR: The Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD) on Thursday staged dharna in front of the residence of BJD MLA from Basta Subasini Jena for going against the party line and cross-voting in favour of BJP-backed Independent candidate Dilip Ray in the recent Rajya Sabha election.

Describing Jena’s action as a betrayal to the party, BMJD president Snehangini Chhuria demanded that the former resign immediately and seek fresh mandate from the people if she has any moral accountability.

The BMJD chief alleged that external pressure and inducements influenced the MLA’s decision, terming it a betrayal to both the party and its leadership.

Meanwhile, Jena asserted she did not violate the BJD whip and acted as per instructions of party president Naveen Patnaik. “I voted for both Santrupt Misra and Dilip Ray as directed by the party president,” she said. Jena, however, did not clarify as to which candidate she voted for as first and second preference.

The BJD had issued a show-cause notice to six party MLAs including Jena to explain by March 20 as to why action shall not be taken against them for disqualification of their membership for violating the BJD whip and acting against the interests of the party.

Out of the 11 MLAs who cross-voted, Jena was the only one to attend the Assembly on Thursday. All other MLAs have not been attending the House since the RS polls on March 16.