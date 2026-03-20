Constitution strengthens rule of law: Orissa HC's Justice Sashikanta Mishra

BHUBANESWAR: Constitution plays a vital role in safeguarding democracy, ensuring accountability in governance and strengthening the rule of law, said Justice Sashikanta Mishra of Orissa High Court on Thursday.

Delivering the memorial lecture on the theme ‘Living the Constitution’ at the 10th Gorachand Pattnaik Memorial Law Lecture here, organised by the Gorachand Pattnaik Memorial Trust, Justice Mishra emphasised the enduring relevance of constitutional values in modern society. He underlined that the Constitution must be seen as a living document, evolving continuously with the aspirations of the people.

Chairman of Odisha State Bar Council Sitanshu Mohan Dwivedi inaugurated the programme in presence of distinguished members of the Bench and Bar.

Senior advocates Rajkrishna Mohanty and Ishrat Jahan Begum were felicitated during the event for their remarkable contributions to the legal profession and their dedicated service to the justice delivery system.

The annual memorial lecture commemorated the legacy of late Gorachand Pattnaik, a distinguished advocate whose contributions continue to inspire generations of lawyers. The event brought together members of the legal fraternity, academicians and students to reflect upon the continued importance of constitutional dialogue in contemporary times.